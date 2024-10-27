Winston throws 3 TD passes as Browns stun Jackson, Ravens 29-24 to end 5-game losing streak

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Jameis Winston threw a 38-yard touchdown pass — his third of the game — to Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds left as the Cleveland Browns stunned Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Making his first start in two years and replacing injured starter Deshaun Watson, Winston helped the Browns (2-6) take down their AFC North rival.

But only after surviving a late comeback attempt by Jackson, who drove the Ravens (5-3) to Cleveland's 24 in the final seconds. Jackson brought time to avoid sacks and threw two incompletions into the end zone, the second to Zay Flowers as time expired.

Following the play, Jackson threw his helmet in anger in front of Baltimore's bench as the Ravens' five-game winning streak ended with a surprising loss.

Winston finished 27 of 41 for 334 yards in his first start since Sept. 25, 2022, for New Orleans. The 30-year-old took over Cleveland's offense this week after Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture a week ago.

Winston did what Watson couldn't as the Browns scored their most points this season and he eclipsed 300 yards passing, something his teammate hasn't done in 19 starts over three seasons in Cleveland.

Jackson completed 23 of 38 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Derrick Henry had a 2-yard TD run for Baltimore, the 99th of his career.

