WNBA executive committee meets, Stewart says players still unified amid CBA talks

MEDLEY, Fla. — Breanna Stewart, who teamed with fellow WNBA star Kelsey Plum on a letter to the players' association this week expressing concerns about the state of labor talks with the league, said Wednesday she feels better about where things stand and is convinced players are still unified in what they want in the next collective bargaining agreement.

And the union, later Wednesday, released a statement saying the league's latest offer “is not worth taking" — with less than a week remaining until the deadline for getting a deal done and preserving a full 2026 WNBA season.

Stewart was part of a call with other members of the players' executive committee on Tuesday night, hours after the letter that she and Plum wrote to WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson — one where they expressed “serious concerns about how (the union) is handling the current negotiations.”

Several media outlets, including The Associated Press, obtained copies of the letter, which was dated Monday.

"The call made me feel better," Stewart told AP, speaking after her Mist team finished its final shootaround practice in advance of Wednesday night's Unrivaled championship game against the Phantom team that features Plum. "Sometimes hard conversations need to be had. I felt better after it and know that we finished that call understanding that we're representing the larger body (of players) and we have work to be done and we're going to do that work."

The union — in a statement from its executive committee, of which Stewart and Plum are members — echoed Stewart's comments in its statement, saying it remains “united and focused on delivering a transformational CBA ... and are committed to negotiating for as long as it takes.”

There is obvious urgency to get a deal done.

The WNBA has told the players’ union that it needs to get a deal in place by this coming Tuesday to start the season on time. That would allow the new CBA to be written and signed by the end of the month, which would in theory be followed by expansion drafts for the new franchises in Portland and Toronto during the first week of April. Free agency would follow, signings could start on April 12, training camps would open about a week later and the season would begin May 8.

The league and the players have been unable to reach a new collective bargaining agreement since the union opted out of the previous deal.

Stewart and Plum are in unique roles; both are vice presidents of the players' association, both are among the biggest names in women's basketball, and both have been dealing with the CBA uncertainty while on Unrivaled playoff runs with their clubs.

“I’ve always approached anything in life, any adversity, by staying in the game,” Plum said after shootaround Wednesday, when asked about simultaneously dealing with an Unrivaled title push amid the WNBA's labor uncertainty. “I'm a human being. It's hard. I definitely have moments, but at the end of the day, I know my heart. I know I’m super excited about tonight, and when you work all year for something, you want to finish it.”

Added Stewart: “We've been in CBA negotiations for more than just the past two weeks. It’s been 17, 18 months. I don’t know exactly how long. And to be able to compartmentalize that hasn’t been easy.”

In the letter, Stewart and Plum said WNBA players “are at one of the most consequential moments in the history of this league” and called upon Jackson to provide many things, including:

— a detailed breakdown of the WNBA's expenses and revenue.

— analysis between the potential losses players would face in a delayed or strike-shortened season vs. the gains that could be earned through a new CBA.

— player opinions on the WNBA's latest proposal.

— clarity on the rookie salary scale.

— an explanation of what Jackson thinks the executive committee's “role and responsibilities should be in this process.”

Stewart said it wasn't her intention for the letter to get out publicly.

“This is a letter that was meant for Terri, and for the EC, for us to really have a conversation and stay strong in all the things that we’re negotiating, and I believe that we are,” Stewart said. “We are still unified and understanding what we’re fighting for and that’s the messaging that we had on our call last night. ... Our main goal is to make sure that we have the best possible deal for all players.”

___

AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg in New York contributed to this report.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.