Wrexham gets a rude welcome to the Championship as Southampton twice strikes late for 2-1 win

SOUTHAMPTON, England — (AP) — Wrexham was denied a Hollywood-style ending on its return to English soccer’s second tier on Saturday when relegated Premier League team Southampton struck twice in the final minutes to grab a 2-1 win.

Josh Windass’ penalty kick in the 22nd minute looked enough for Wrexham’s first win in the Welsh team’s first game back in the division in 43 years.

But Ireland defender Ryan Manning equalized in the 90th with a brilliant free kick over the wall inside the right post and then sent Jack Stephens sliding in at the far post to poke the winning goal into the roof of the net in the 96th at St. Mary's Stadium.

Wrexham missed numerous changes to build on its lead. Ryan Hardie might have sealed the win in the 87th but goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu tipped the Scottish forward's left-footed shot just wide.

“It hurts because the lads have given us a lot today,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told Sky Sports. “We had a chance to kill the game off. To be fair to Ryan, the keeper has made a brilliant save.”

Southampton went closest before the break when Jay Robinson struck the post. Conor Coady cleared Adam Armstrong's effort from the rebound off the line. Wrexham signed Coady from Leicester — he arrived with 198 games of Premier League experience.

Wrexham has enjoyed a spectacular rise under celebrity co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Just three years ago, Wrexham was playing non-league soccer in England’s fifth tier.

After three straight promotions, Wrexham is in the Championship. It's one tier below the Premier League and renowned as one of the toughest divisions in soccer.

Saturday’s finale showed Wrexham just how tough it can be.

Parkinson noted that Southampton, which won just two games in the Premier League last season, has “a multimillion-pound bench to throw on” as substitutes.

“I was very proud today, stood out there watching the team run out in front of our supporters,” he added. “It was one of those moments where you kind of reflect back a little bit because of where we’ve come from, and for me to be stood here and be really disappointed we haven’t got something out of the game says a lot for the squad.”

Some Welsh clubs — including Wrexham, Swansea and Cardiff — have long played in England’s league system for historical reasons as there was no national Welsh league when they moved. The first league representing all of Wales was only founded in 1992.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.