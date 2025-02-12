Wrexham says one of its players hospitalized after road incident on way home from match

WREXHAM, Wales — (AP) — Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee was taken to the hospital after being involved in what the Welsh club described as a “road traffic incident” on the way home from a match, the team said Wednesday.

Lee, one of Wrexham's top players, “suffered no major injuries” in the incident, which took place after a 1-0 home win over Bolton in the quarterfinals of the English Football League Trophy on Tuesday.

“The incident involved one other car and resulted in the drivers of both cars being taken to hospital,” Wrexham said in a statement. “Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the club would like to thank them for their prompt response and action.”

Wrexham said the driver of the other vehicle “is being treated for their injuries” and would not be making any further comment.

Lee, the son of former Newcastle and England midfielder Rob Lee, is playing a key role in Wrexham's bid for a third promotion since being taken over by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021 and becoming the subject of a TV documentary, “Welcome to Wrexham.”

The team is currently in third place in the third-tier League One.

