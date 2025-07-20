Wyndham Clark feels 'terrible' about Oakmont locker damage and says he will make good

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — (AP) — Wyndham Clark said Sunday he feels “terrible” about damaging a locker at century-old Oakmont during the U.S. Open and that he wants to make good with the Pittsburgh-area country club and longtime U.S. Open site.

Club president John Lynch sent Oakmont members a letter last week saying Clark would not be allowed back on the property until he paid for repairs and got counseling for his anger.

Media were not allowed in the locker room, but a photo was leaked.

"I feel terrible with what happened. I'm doing anything I can to try to remedy the situation," Clark said after he shot 65 in the final round and tied for fourth in the British Open. "We're trying to keep it private between Oakmont, myself and the USGA. ... I'm hoping we can get past this and move on and hope there's no ill will towards me and Oakmont."

It’s been a rough year for Clark, who was on the verge of missing a second straight cut in a major when he opened with a 76 at Royal Portrush. He rallied with rounds of 66-66-65 for his best finish in a major since he won the 2023 U.S. Open.

He also threw a club at the PGA Championship after a poor tee shot that damaged a sign and nearly hit a volunteer.

“I’ve been pretty open about my mental shift and change to get better, and I did that in ’23 and ’24,” Clark said. “And then having a tough year and all the expectations and just frustration all coming together, and I did two stupid things.

“But one thing that it did do is wake me up and get me back into the person I know I am and the person I want to be,” he said. “I hope those things don’t reflect because I don’t think they reflect on who I am, and going forward that stuff is not going to happen again.”

The U.S. Open returns to Oakmont in 2033, the final year of Clark's exemption for winning. Asked if he expected to be there, Clark said: "I don't know. That's up to them. I would hope so. It's a fantastic course and place. I did something awful, and I'm really sorry for it.

“Hopefully they have it in their heart to forgive me, and maybe in the future I’ll be able to play there."

Lynch said in the letter, which was obtained by Golf Digest, that reinstatement would depend on Clark paying for damage, making a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Oakmont board’s choice and completing an anger management course.

“Obviously it’s a no-brainer to pay for the damages. That was a given,” Clark said. “Then obviously all the apologies, and I want to give back to the community because I hurt a great place in Pittsburgh, so I wanted to do anything I can to show them that what happened there was not a reflection of who I am and won’t happen again.”

