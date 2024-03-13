Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on right elbow

TAMPA, Fla — (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on his right elbow.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he has no timetable for how long Cole will be sidelined.

“I understand it’s Gerrit Cole and it’s a big story, but I’m not going to jump to a conclusion or speculate," Boone said after after Wednesday’s 9-4 loss to Boston. "We’re still in the gathering of information, and then everyone’s got to weigh in to determine what exactly we have."

ElAttrache is the Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician and is an expert on elbows.

Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, has made at least 30 starts in each of the last six full regular seasons. He had an MRI on Monday and X-rays and a CT scan on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Cole had been throwing fewer pitches in spring training starts than other rotation members.

“I’ve lived this game all my life,” Boone said. “So you try, as much as it sounds crazy, not to get ahead of yourself too much with things especially when you don’t know things. Obviously, you’ve got to be ready to bounce, ready to pivot and as I would like to say stay in the athletic position all the time so that you’re nimble and able to adjust as things come in. But I also try not to get ahead of myself until I know what we’re dealing with.”

Boone said Carlos Rodón, who allowed one run over four innings against the Red Sox, remains scheduled to start the second game of the season at Houston. Boone said discussions are ongoing on who will replace Cole in the March 28 opener, Marcus Stroman is a top candidate.

Cole is entering the fifth season of a $324 million, nine-year contract that pays $36 million annually. He has the right to opt out after the season and become a free agent, but if he opts out the Yankees can void the opt out by adding a guaranteed $36 million salary for 2029.

Center fielder Aaron Judge, who had an MRI of his abdomen on Monday, is expected to play again on Saturday.

Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing’s follow-through about a little over a week ago and the 31-year-old has not taken on-field batting practice the past few days. He last played Sunday, striking out in both at-bats, and said he expects to resume swinging a bat this week.

He got treatment and did inside work on Wednesday.

“Just trying to make sure this doesn’t turn into something,” Boone said. “That’s the biggest thing, right? Now with the calendar being what it is, and taking advantage of that.”

Judge missed 42 games last season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury sustained when he ran into Dodger Stadium’s right-field fence on June 3, He started his offseason hitting program in November.

