Yelich hits 2 HRs as MLB-best Brewers rally past Reds 10-8, tie club record with 13th straight win

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Christian Yelich had two homers among his four hits and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame a seven-run deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 Friday night for their club record-tying 13th straight victory.

The Reds chased Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski — making his first start since July 28 — with a seven-run seventh inning to take an 8-1 lead.

Yelich homered leading off the second against Nick Martinez for Milwaukee's first run. He had an RBI double in the third before Andrew Vaughn hit his 14th homer — a three-run shot — and Brice Turang's RBI double to cut it to 8-6. Yelich had a two-run single in the fourth to tie it at 8-all and then hit his 26th homer — a one-out, solo shot off Scott Barlow (6-1) in the sixth to give the Brewers the lead.

Brandon Lockridge went 3 for 5 and doubled off Sam Moll with two outs in the seventh before scoring on a wild pitch for an insurance run.

Misiorowski loaded the bases with one out in the second on a hit batter and two walks and left after walking Spencer Steer to force in a run. Elly De La Cruz had the first hit in the inning — a two-run double off DL Hall for a 4-1 lead. Four straight singles increased the lead to 8-1.

Misiorowski was charged with five runs on four hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings hours after coming off the injured list. Nick Mears (4-3) pitched a scoreless fifth. Trevor Megill struck out two in the ninth for his 29th save. Six relievers combined to retire the final 23 Reds in order.

Yelich did his damage with a bat honoring the late Bob Uecker. It had the home run call of the former catcher and longtime Brewers' announcer written on it.

The Brewers have won 28 of their last 32 games.

Brewers RHP Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.49) starts Saturday opposite Reds RHP Zack Littell (9-8, 3.60).

