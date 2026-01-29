Ziebell leads UConn to 50th consecutive Big East regular-season victory, beating Xavier 97-39

STORRS, Conn. — Allie Ziebell had a UConn program record-tying 10 3-pointers and a career-high 34 points, and Sarah Strong had 19 of her 25 points in the first half as the top-ranked Huskies won their 38th consecutive game with a 97-39 win over Xavier on Wednesday night despite missing two of its top four scorers.

Ashlynn Shade had 12 points, nine steals, six rebounds and six assists for UConn (22-0, 12-0 Big East). It was the 50th regular-season win in a row in Big East play, which is tied for the 12th-longest regular-season conference winning streak in Division I women’s basketball. The Huskies own three of the 12th-longest streaks, including the record 145 from 2014 to 2022.

Ziebell tied UConn's program record of 10 3-pointers held by Maya Moore, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Mariyah Noel had 12 points, and Meri Kanerva added 11 for Xavier (10-11, 3-9).

UConn missed eight of its first 12 shots, with all eight misses coming from 3-point range. That helped Xavier lead for 2:53 in the first quarter. That was the longest any Big East team has led against the Huskies this season.

Ziebell hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, including three in a row as the Huskies took a 43-24 lead at halftime

UConn played without starting center Serah Williams and six-time Big East freshman of the week Blanca Quinonez.

UConn inducted Aaliyah Edwards into the Huskies of Honor before the game. Edwards started 106 games from 2020-2024. She had 1,861 points and 1,020 rebounds.

Xavier: Hosts Butler on Sunday.

UConn: Hosts No. 15 Tennessee on Sunday.

