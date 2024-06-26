CR 214, Allen Nease Road to close overnight to replace reclaimed water main

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will temporarily close County Road 214 and Allen Nease Road starting Wednesday evening.

The roads will be closed from 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. the following day to install a new reclaimed water main across both roads.

These pipeline crossings are part of the State Road 207 Water Reclamation Facility and Pipeline Project, providing reclaimed water from the new WRF to all service areas, including the State Road 16 and Northwest regions.

Construction will require CR 214 to close between the water plant near Ryan Road and Allen Nease Road.

St. Johns County said detours and appropriate signs will be in place with advanced warnings and directions for drivers.

