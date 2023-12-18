Harrison Street back open after washout strands residents following December storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Harrison Street is back open after storm damage and washout prompted emergency repairs Sunday night.

The City of Jacksonville told Action News Jax that crews were working overnight to put a temporary fix in place, which is good news for neighbors in the area.

Action News Jax counted at least 15 homes that are on the other side of Harrison Street, where many families were stranded due to the road washout.

This all comes after storms came through our area over the weekend and hours of rain saturated the ground.

Now, the road appears to be temporarily fixed with dirt filling in the damaged area for the time being.

But neighbors told Action News Jax that they were shocked something like this happened.

“Never, just in the mountains of West Virginia have I seen things like this, but not in Florida,” one resident said.

Although the fix is temporary, residents can finally get through again for now.

