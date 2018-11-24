Last Updated: 23:29 PM. Friday, Nov 23, 2018 EST

Until 10:00 AM. Saturday, Nov 24, 2018

FLZ124-125-133-138-GAZ154-166-241500- /O.EXA.KJAX.CF.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-181124T1500Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-181124T1000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0040.000000T0000Z-181124T1000Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden- 1122 PM EST Fri Nov 23 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM EST Saturday. * LOCATIONS...All southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coastal locations including the St. Johns River basin. * TIDAL DEPARTURE...Tides around 1.5 foot above predicted values during tonight's and Saturday morning's high tide cycles. Astronomically high tides with the full moon and strong onshore winds will contribute to elevated water levels during times of high tide. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding will be possible during times of high tide through Saturday morning. * SURF AND RIP CURRENT RISK...Rough and dangerous surf will result in a moderate to high risk of rip currents at all area beaches. Surf heights will increase to heights of 6 to 9 feet through tonight. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Rough surf will likely result in minor to moderate beach erosion around times of high tide during this event through Saturday morning. * TIMING...Minor Flooding during high tide cycles tonight and Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. && $$

