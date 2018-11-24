Coastal Flood Advisory
Last Updated: 10:05 AM. Saturday, Nov 24, 2018 EST
Until 02:00 AM. Saturday, Nov 24, 2018
FLZ124-125-133-138-GAZ154-166-242200- /O.CAN.KJAX.SU.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-181124T1500Z/ /O.EXT.KJAX.CF.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-181124T1900Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0040.000000T0000Z-181124T2200Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden- 956 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has cancelled the High Surf Advisory. * LOCATIONS...All southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coastal locations. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding will be possible during times of high tide this morning. * RIP CURRENT RISK...High risk of rip currents. * TIMING...Minor Flooding possible this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. && $$
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}