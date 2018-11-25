Coastal Flood Advisory
Last Updated: 19:29 PM. Saturday, Nov 24, 2018 EST
Until 03:00 AM. Sunday, Nov 25, 2018
FLZ124-125-133-138-GAZ154-166-250930- /O.EXP.KJAX.RP.S.0040.000000T0000Z-181125T0000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-181125T2000Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden- 724 PM EST Sat Nov 24 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST SUNDAY... * LOCATIONS...All southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coastal locations. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding along the Atlantic Coast, intracoastal Waterway and adjacent estuaries around high tide. Low lying roads, boat ramps and some parking lots will be impacted by high tidal levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. && $$
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}