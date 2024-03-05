Another round of fog before showers, thunderstorms in evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather is tracking another round of fog before showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, there was widespread fog again Tuesday morning along the coastal counties. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the area until 10 a.m.

Later in the day, mostly cloud skies will develop ahead of widespread showers in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy rain is possible with a few embedded thunderstorms.

The rain is expected to end from west to east Wednesday morning.

Warm temperatures and dry weather should dominate the remainder of the workweek.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/evening storm. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy and warm. High 81/Low 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80/Low 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80/Low 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with showers/t-storms. High 82/Low 63

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Turning partly sunny in the afternoon. High 72/Low 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 69/Low 47

