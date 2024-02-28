Another warm afternoon today before a strong cold front arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another warm day before a cold front cools things down.

Wednesday morning started in the 50s. There will be sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon.

The First Alert Weather Team says it will also be breezy today with winds reaching 15 to 20 mph from the west and southwest.

There will be a 20-degree temperature drop between today and tomorrow, as Thursday’s highs will only reach the lower to mid-60s.

A few coastal showers are possible Thursday in St. Johns County with onshore winds. A few more showers will arrive in the rest of the area by Friday and will continue into the weekend.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Breezy. HIGH: 83 (Record: 87 – 2023)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Brief light shower. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Isolated sprinkle, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. High 64/Low 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 75/Low 55

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High 75/Low 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. High 74/Low 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 77/Low 59

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 75/Low 58

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 28, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

