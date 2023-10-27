Tracking the Tropics: Area of disturbance could develop in Caribbean over weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropics remain busy late into the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike that Tropical Storm Tammy will produce some gusty winds for Bermuda along with a few squalls of heavy rain before moving eastward away from the island later in the weekend.

Buresh said the Caribbean is quiet for the moment but several global forecast models indicate low pressure developing over the weekend into next week.

It’s possible this will become a tropical system over water that is still very warm to great depths. This is a typical late-season “hot spot” and will need to be closely monitored, Buresh said. Early indications are that there would be some kind of northward movement if a system does indeed develop.

Action News Jax meteorologists will continue to monitor this area for any development over the weekend.





