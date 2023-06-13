Buresh Blog: El Nino... Water Less... Night Skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated everyday through the hurricane season...

NOAA has officially declared (no surprise!) the El Nino is underway. The warming of the equatorial Pacific is expected to be strong into the upcoming winter. El Nino Atlantic hurricane seasons typically have at least a lower number of storms. But one caveat - at least for the moment - is the warmer than avg. sea surface temps. across much of the Atlantic. It’s *possible* that the warm oceans could - at least somewhat - offset the strengthening El Nino.

“Watch the weather. Wait to water.” From the St. Johns River Water Management District:

Florida’s rainy season extends from May through October, typically accounting for up to 70% of our annual rainfall totals. The period from June to September includes the wettest months, with most rainfall monitoring stations in the District typically receiving 5 to 7 inches of rain during each of these months, compared to 2 to 3.5 inches in the winter and spring.

It is important to note that in most years, there is a slight difference between inland stations — for instance, Orlando and Gainesville — where the wettest month occurs early in the season, in either June or July. At coastal stations, such as Daytona Beach and Vero Beach, the wettest month usually comes later in September or October, when the impact of heavy rains from tropical activity are more frequent.

Since these are average patterns, it is best to pay attention to your local conditions — watch the weather, wait to water.

Here are some tips for taking advantage of Florida’s summer rains:

Check your forecast to see if rain is on the way. A weather app is an easy and convenient way to stay up to date.

Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has gotten. During June through September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of water every two to three days.

If you use an irrigation system, know your watering days. District watering restrictions allow enough water to maintain healthy landscapes year-round. The mandatory restrictions specify the hours when watering may occur, the amount of water that may be applied, and the days when watering may occur for residential and nonresidential locations. Visit www.sjrwmd.com/wateringrestrictions to learn your days.

You can use the “catch can” method to determine how much water to apply to your landscape and to see if you are watering uniformly. Watch a video here .

Make sure your gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn. Consider installing a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater.

Decrease watering time during cool or humid conditions and skip a scheduled watering after a moderate rainfall.

Check to see if your rain sensor is working and the controller is not in bypass mode — that way, your system won’t run if there has been recent rain. Many people aren’t aware that rain sensors are required on all automatic irrigation systems.

For more information, visit the Water Less campaign online at www.WaterLessFlorida.com. Join the conversation at #WaterLessFlorida #waterconservation #sjrwmd

Night skies into early July (Sky & Telescope):

June 13 (evening): It’s Venus’s turn to visit the Beehive Cluster. Mars is about 6° to the upper left.

June 14 (morning): The waning crescent Moon is about 2° left of Jupiter. Catch this sight before twilight gets bright.

June 19 (dusk): The Moon, two days past new, forms a triangle with Castor and Pollux low on the western horizon.

June 21: Northern Hemisphere summer begins at the solstice, at 10:58 a.m. EDT.

June 21 (dusk): The waxing crescent Moon, Venus, and Mars form a tight triangle.

June 22 (evening): Mars and Venus complete a neat line that extends from the Moon to the lower right.

June 27 (dusk): The Moon, one day past first quarter, is less than 3° upper left of Spica in Virgo.

June 28 (evening): Mars and Venus are within 3½° of each other.

June 30 (evening): The waxing gibbous Moon gleams 2½° to the right of Antares, the Scorpion’s heart.

July 1 (dusk): Venus and Mars remain about 3½° apart. Watch as they sink toward the horizon in deepening twilight.

July 6: Earth is at aphelion, its farthest from the Sun for the year (3.4% farther than it was at perihelion in January).

July 6 (evening): The waning gibbous Moon rises in tandem with Saturn; around 3° separates the pair.

July 9 (dusk): Low in the west, less than 1° separates Mars and Regulus. Venus blazes about 4½° lower right of the pair.

Moon Phases

Last Quarter, June 10, 3:31 p.m. EDT

New Moon, June 18, 12:37 a.m. EDT

First Quarter, June 26, 3:50 a.m. EDT