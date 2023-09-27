Buresh Blog

Buresh Blog: First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations... Jags & Sept. Heat... Oct. Averages

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated each day through the hurricane season (June 1 - Nov. 30).

Measured Variables:

  • Outdoor air temperature and relative humidity, dew point and “feels like” temperatures (heat index and wind chill)
  • Station pressure and barometric (sea-level) pressure
  • Wind speed, wind direction, 1 minute average and gusts
  • Lightning activity (strikes and distance up to 25 miles)
  • Rain onset, intensity, duration and accumulation
  • DeltaT, wet bulb temp, air density
  • UV index, brightness, solar radiation

Other Features:

  • Tempest Home app for iOS and Android
  • Personal weather page to share
  • Tempest Nearcast™ technology: (LEARN MORE)
  • Auto-calibration with Continuous Learning system
  • Works with smart home devices. Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT and more

Lots of chatter regarding the Jaguars & the hot Sept. home games. The avg. high at JIA in Sept. ranges from 89 degrees F on the 1st to 87 degrees on the 15th to 85 degrees on the 30th. So the First Alert Weather team took a look going back to 2001. From 2001-2010 the avg. high temp. for each Jags home game was 86.75 degrees (with a low of 72 degrees & a high of 95 degrees). From 2011-2020 the avg. was 88.37 degrees with a low of 82 degrees & a high of 97 degrees. From 2021-2023 the avg. high temp. for each Sept. game was 87.8 degrees.

Just 3 months left in 2023! The October averages for JIA:

