Buresh Blog: Heat & paws... Jags Pickleball Day!... UNF Eclipse balloon... Half the year weatherwise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated each day through Nov. 30th...

We’re moving into the peak of our summer heat. The high temps. can be rough on people & pets.

UNF engineering students are part of a group of U.S. college students taking part in experiments that will be launched by NASA using a high altitude balloon. Full story * here * from UNF... * here * from Action News Jax. 55 teams were selected by NASA for this project and divided into nine pods. Among the teams, UNF, University of Central Florida and Florida International University were selected for the engineering track in Florida. The next eclipse - an annular eclipse - will be Oct. 14 with the “Great American” full eclipse April 8th.

UNF to launch research balloon

We are HALF WAY! through the 2023!! There have been 13 record highs (none since April 1st) & 3 rip current deaths. Some first half of the year weather highlights:

JANUARY - a little more than 1″ below avg. for rainfall... temps. 3.8 degrees above avg.

4th: t’storms produced a 66 mph wind gust at JIA

16th: subtropical storm forms over the NW Atlantic

19th: 84 degrees - record high

25th: 83 degrees - tie record high

30th: 87 degrees - daily & all-time January record high

31st: 86 degrees - record high

FEBRUARY - Almost 1.5″ below avg. for rainfall... 8 degrees above avg. for temps. - 6th warmest Feb. on record for Jax

17th: 86 degrees - record high

22nd: 87 degrees - tie record high

23rd: 88 degrees - record high

24th: 88 degrees - tie record high

28th: 87 degrees - tie record high... low of 71 degrees - a record for the day & month.

MARCH - near avg. rainfall... temps. 3 degrees above avg.

3rd: 88 degrees - tie record high

7th: 89 degrees - record high

10th: Rain & storms at “The Players” - play called at 4:30pm

27th: 90 degrees - tie the record high

APRIL - near avg. rainfall... temps. 2 1/2 degrees above avg.

1st: 90 degrees - record high

15th: 30th day of the year at or above 85 degrees - a new record for Jax (old record=27 days in 2020)

MAY - 0.7 degrees below avg... rainfall 2 1/4″ above avg.

14th: Rip current death - St. Augustine Beach

28th: Rip current death in Jacksonville Beach

JUNE - near avg. temps. & rainfall

1st: T.D. #2 forms over the NE Gulf of Mexico & is upgraded to tropical storm “Arlene” on the 2nd but dissipates on the 3rd

6th: Rip current death - Jacksonville Beach

19th: T.D. #3 forms over the Central Atlantic... becomes tropical storm “Bret” & dissipates on the 24th over the Caribbean

22nd: Tropical storm “Cindy” forms over the Central Atlantic & dissipates on the 25th.











