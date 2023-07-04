Buresh Blog: Heat & paws... Jags Pickleball Day!... UNF Eclipse balloon... Half the year weatherwise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated each day through Nov. 30th...
We’re moving into the peak of our summer heat. The high temps. can be rough on people & pets.
The Jags will have a pickleball day Oct. 15th! Packages start at $90 each, and each package includes one (1) pickleball paddle AND one (1) game ticket. On the ordering page, select the number of packages you wish to purchase. For example, if you select 4 for quantity, you will receive four (4) pickleball paddles AND four (4) game tickets. All the info. * here *.
UNF engineering students are part of a group of U.S. college students taking part in experiments that will be launched by NASA using a high altitude balloon. Full story * here * from UNF... * here * from Action News Jax. 55 teams were selected by NASA for this project and divided into nine pods. Among the teams, UNF, University of Central Florida and Florida International University were selected for the engineering track in Florida. The next eclipse - an annular eclipse - will be Oct. 14 with the “Great American” full eclipse April 8th.
We are HALF WAY! through the 2023!! There have been 13 record highs (none since April 1st) & 3 rip current deaths. Some first half of the year weather highlights:
JANUARY - a little more than 1″ below avg. for rainfall... temps. 3.8 degrees above avg.
4th: t’storms produced a 66 mph wind gust at JIA
16th: subtropical storm forms over the NW Atlantic
19th: 84 degrees - record high
25th: 83 degrees - tie record high
30th: 87 degrees - daily & all-time January record high
31st: 86 degrees - record high
FEBRUARY - Almost 1.5″ below avg. for rainfall... 8 degrees above avg. for temps. - 6th warmest Feb. on record for Jax
17th: 86 degrees - record high
22nd: 87 degrees - tie record high
23rd: 88 degrees - record high
24th: 88 degrees - tie record high
28th: 87 degrees - tie record high... low of 71 degrees - a record for the day & month.
MARCH - near avg. rainfall... temps. 3 degrees above avg.
3rd: 88 degrees - tie record high
7th: 89 degrees - record high
10th: Rain & storms at “The Players” - play called at 4:30pm
27th: 90 degrees - tie the record high
APRIL - near avg. rainfall... temps. 2 1/2 degrees above avg.
1st: 90 degrees - record high
15th: 30th day of the year at or above 85 degrees - a new record for Jax (old record=27 days in 2020)
MAY - 0.7 degrees below avg... rainfall 2 1/4″ above avg.
14th: Rip current death - St. Augustine Beach
28th: Rip current death in Jacksonville Beach
JUNE - near avg. temps. & rainfall
1st: T.D. #2 forms over the NE Gulf of Mexico & is upgraded to tropical storm “Arlene” on the 2nd but dissipates on the 3rd
6th: Rip current death - Jacksonville Beach
19th: T.D. #3 forms over the Central Atlantic... becomes tropical storm “Bret” & dissipates on the 24th over the Caribbean
22nd: Tropical storm “Cindy” forms over the Central Atlantic & dissipates on the 25th.