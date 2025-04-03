Buresh Blog: Hurricane season forecast... Helene/Milton summaries... Retired ‘24 names...April avg’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

Dr. Phil Klotzbach has issued his annual spring forecast for the upcoming hurricane season. In a nutshell - slightly above avg. numbers for storms, hurricanes & major (Cat. 3+) hurricanes. Factors sited includes a neutral ENSO (neither El Nino or La Nina) & at least slightly warmer than avg. sea surface temps. For more info. go to the First Alert Hurricane page * here *. The hurricane season is from June 1 - Nov. 30th.

While on the topic of the tropics, the Nat. Hurricane Center has issued storm summaries on two of the most damaging hurricanes of ‘24 - Helene & Milton. Both hurricanes made landfall in Florida with Helene having dramatic impacts far inland north & northeast into Georgia, S & N. Carolina & Tennessee. With 248 deaths, Helene is the deadliest U.S. hurricane since Katrina in 2005. NHC’s Helene summary * here *. My blog summary on “The Hell that was Helene” is * here *.

The NHC Milton summary is * here *. Milton’s U.S. death toll was 15 - all in Florida & will also be remembered for one of the greatest tornado outbreaks from a tropical system in Florida history. The Buresh Blog “Mighty Milton” is * here *.

And the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has announced that Helene & Milton along with Beryl will be retired from the ‘24 list of Atlantic names (Milton had replaced Michael from 2018). Replacements will be Brianna, Holly & Miguel. The lists of names repeat every 6 years.

We’re now 4 months into 2025. The averages for JIA for April:

Just back from one heck of a trip with my 85-year old dad.... to South Africa(!). Years ago, my Dad had an African safari on his bucket list. So off we went!....