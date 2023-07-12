Buresh Blog: Hurricane season forecast...Peak of the lightning season...90-degree days...Night skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The latest on the tropics: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”...

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado State University has updated his seasonal hurricane forecast, & he’s upped the ante a bit. Dr. Klotzbach is sighting the very warm ocean temps. which may offset - at least somewhat - the rapidly building El Nino, a warming of the equatorial Pacific.

The image below shows the anomalously warm Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean sea surface temps. in addition to the El Nino conditions along the equator off the coast of S. America:

The warm ocean temps. has raised a red flag about potential coral bleaching. If the well above avg. sea surface temps. persist for several more months, significant bleaching may result. Studies have shown that coral reefs will make a comeback as long as the ocean temps. cool.

We - NE Fl./SE Ga. - are at the peak of our lightning season. Remember if you see lightning or hear thunder... wait at least 30 min. before going back outside. And realize that lightning can travel up to 10 miles from its parent cloud.

And it’s essentially the peak of summertime heat. As of Mon., July 10th, Jacksonville had 33 90-degree days. The seasonal avg. is 82 days, so we’re pretty much at “average” nearly half way through July. The “stinger” was a 15 day stretch of 93+ degrees from June 24th through July 9th. That’s the 9th longest such streak in Jacksonville weather history (back to 1871)... & the longest since 16 straight days 93+ in 2016. The longest ever was 28 straight days 93+ from July 3-30th, 1981.

Night skies into early August courtesy Sky & Telescope:

July 13 (morning): The thin lunar crescent pops above the horizon in the east-northeast with the Pleiades 2° above.

July 19 (dusk): The extremely thin lunar sliver, Mars, Venus, and Mercury form a rhomboid low on the western horizon.

July 20 (dusk): The waxing crescent Moon, Venus, and Mars form a triangle near Regulus low in the west after sunset.

July 22 (dusk): Mars, Venus, and Mercury arc around Regulus from the star’s upper left to the lower right.

July 24 (evening): The nearly-first-quarter Moon and Spica, 2° apart, sink together toward the western horizon.

July 28 (evening): The waxing gibbous Moon visits Scorpius where it gleams some 5° left of Antares.

July 30 (morning): The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks. The Moon sets at roughly 1 a.m., after which viewing conditions improve.

August 3 (morning): If you’re up during the wee hours before dawn, face south-southwest to see the waning gibbous. Moon hanging some 3½° above Saturn. Go to page 46 for more on this and other events listed here.

August 8 (morning): The last-quarter Moon and Jupiter are a bit less than 2° apart high in the southeast.

August 9 (morning): Look toward the east to take in the sight of the Moon gleaming about 2° right of the Pleiades. Jupiter completes the tableau farther to the upper right.

Moon Phases

Last Quarter July 9 9:48 p.m. EDT

New Moon July 18 2:32 p.m. EDT

First Quarter July 26 4:07 p.m. EDT