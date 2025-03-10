Buresh Blog: Lunar eclipse... The Players... CoCoRaHS Network

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

A full lunar eclipse will be visible in Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga. early Friday (March 14) morning. A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth is squarely between the sun & the moon casting a shadow of sorts on the moon. While not nearly as spectacular is a total solar eclipse, the moon eclipse is still interesting to watch though it will be during the middle of the night.

Next two images from “Sky & Telescope”:

Photo below by Gary Seronik during a 2019 lunar eclipse:

It’s Players week! The tournament has been played in March except for a stretch from 2007 through 2018 when the tourney was in May. The weather is more dependable in May, but the course & its challenges are more amplified in March. The weather looks really nice through the weekend for The Players with above average temps. & plenty of sun... & pretty breezy at times. And, of course, pollen will be flying too.

Temperatures impact how far a golf ball travels after being hit.

CoCoRaHS is making their annual appeal for weather observers - “Rain Gauge Rally 2025″. There are thousands of folks taking measurements just in the U.S. Lower 48.

CoCoRaHS officially began on June 17, 1998. With a few observers along Colorado’s Front Range, we had no idea that the network would become what it is today, with over 26,000 active observers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and the Bahamas. A truly remarkable effort by all of you. Here’s to many more successful years on the horizon. To read about the first 25 years of CoCoRaHS click * here *.

CoCoRaHS (pronounced KO-ko-rozz) is a grassroots volunteer network of backyard weather observers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation (rain, hail and snow) in their local communities. By using low-cost measurement tools, stressing training and education, and utilizing an interactive Web-site, our aim is to provide the highest quality data for natural resource, education and research applications. The only requirements to join are an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire to learn more about how weather can affect and impact our lives.