Buresh Blog: Peak of the Atlantic hurricane season... A break from the summer heat... Jags weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

We are at the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Sept. 10th is the exact day when there is typically at least one active tropical cyclone somewhere over the Atlantic, Caribbean &/or Gulf. More than half of all Atlantic named storms form from late Aug. through September through the first half of October.

Updated every day throughout the hurricane season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

After weeks & months of 90-degree temps. in Jacksonville/NE Florida & SE Ga. (102 days in Jax so far), we’ve had a nice break from the heat thanks to days of winds blowing off the Atlantic (out of the east/northeast). The 7 days in a row below 90 degrees from Aug. 28-Sept. 4 was the longest stretch without a 90-degree day since late April & early May! The first day of autumn is officially Sept. 22. The record for 90 degrees days in a single year is 114 in 2011. We’re likely to end up short of 2025 becoming #1.

It’s time for NFL football! The Jags home opener Sunday, Sept. 7 will be - as one would expect - a toasty one. The average high is 89, & we’ve had many hot Sept. home games this century with an average high of 87.5 degrees F. As one would expect, temps. drop nicely later in the season, especially by Nov., Dec. & early January.