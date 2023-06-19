Buresh Blog: Quick start to the Atlantic hurricane season... Summer Solstice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated everyday during the hurricane season...

And the tropics are off to a fast start this year. Sea surface temps. are warmer than average + an early “parade” of African tropical waves + a developing El Nino that’s still only in its infancy (often cuts down on the number of Atlantic storms) all adds up to a potentially active first part of the hurricane season.

Wed., June 21 is the summer solstice. Recall the seasons are dictated by the tilt of the earth so during the summer the axis in the northern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun &, therefore, it’s the warmest time of the year. It’s the opposite for the southern hemisphere. Jacksonville’s longest days are a little either way of the solstice but not right on the 21st. The earliest sunrise - 6:24am occurs from June 3rd through the 19th while the latest sunset is 8:32pm from June 24th through July 7th. The avg. high temp. is 90 degrees or higher through Aug. 30th(!).