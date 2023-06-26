Buresh Blog: A salute to George Winterling... AMS Broadcast Conference... July Averages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated everyday....

On the summer solstice we heard of the the passing of a weather broadcast legend in Jacksonville - George Winterling. I did not know George real well, but he always was very kind to me, & I certainly understand - & respect - his legacy. George & I spoke most often online through Facebook direct messaging. George had a long-lasting & ever enduring legacy that will - no doubt - forever be remembered ranging from his excellent forecast of hurricane Dora in 1964 to helping develop the heat index (humiture) in the late 1970s to his love of gardening which he shared with viewers. George is a true institution in Jacksonville & rightfully so given his innate sense about the weather. But even greater - was what George stood for. He is everything that was right about t.v. broadcasters “in the day” - brutally honest but equally sincere. Here’s to a great legacy. Nearly 50 years at a single t.v. station! Rest In Peace Mr. Winterling.

I spent the week of June 19th in Phoenix, Az. at the 50th annual American Meteorological Society (AMS) Broadcast Conference. We discussed a myriad of weather and climate issues and topics. Climate change was discussed in great detail but *hopefully* with a changing view on how to report on climate change - attribution (why/how) instead of just all “doom & gloom”. Other presentations included the massive water shortages in Arizona & other parts of the west... t.v. meteorologists as the station scientist... the two upcoming solar eclipses... hurricane coverage including an enlightening virtual presentation by good ol’ Joe Witte... severe weather coverage... live severe weather coverage & viewership... an incredible personal & poignant story by Gary Cannalte Jr. when his wife suddenly passed away last year about 10 days before Christmas... weather forecasting in the digital world... new communication tools... new forecast tools from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) & forecast flood inundation... rip currents... the role of automation... modes & methods of alerting... atmospheric rivers... & the importance & advancements of satellite imagery. I enjoyed the chance to talk with peers from all over the country. I’ve become one of the “elder statesmen” I suppose given my 35 years in the business :).

The keynote speaker was meteorologist Ginger Zee from ABC National News. Ginger gave a very stirring & honest assessment about her career - the many remarkable accomplishments but also the extreme personal challenges & included some autographed books from her most recently published “Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I am One.”

My wife & I spent an extra day after the conference doing some early morning hiking then a late afternoon round of golf. We were teamed up with a couple of locals - one of which was a Chargers fan. Of course, I had to give him a really hard time about last season’s playoff game which he called - if I remember correctly - “unbelievable”. :)

We turn our calendars to July (yup - half way through the 2023!). Averages for JIA (we start to lose some daylight!):