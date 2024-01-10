Cooler temperatures, clearer skies Wednesday morning following winter storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking cooler temperatures across the area after Tuesday’s storm.

The cooler air is following a cold front that came in behind the storm. Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.

A breeze is flowing from the west. The day will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs reaching the upper 50s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Overnight, clear skies will continue. Temperatures should drop to the lower to mid-30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s closer to the coast.

Some inland frost is possible west of Jacksonville as the wind dies down.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Our area should reach the lower 60s on Thursday afternoon with clouds building throughout the day. Showers are possible and a few thunderstorms could arrive Friday.

The greatest risk appears to be along and north of I-10. Highs will reach the 70s by Friday.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland frost possible. LOW: 36

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

THURSDAY: Inland frost possible. Partly sunny. High 62/Low 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy, scattered showers. High 73/Low 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56/Low 48

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 60/Low 32

MLK DAY: Clouds with showers. Breezy. High 68/Low 42

TUESDAY: Clearing sky. High 59/Low 47

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 10, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area