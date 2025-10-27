First Alert Weather: A couple of cold fronts for the Jacksonville area this week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast this week, and for the Florida-Georgia game on Saturday:

A few brief showers this evening ahead of a cool front. Lows will be near 60. Lots of clouds will follow for Tuesday with much cooler temperatures as highs only top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another cold front arrives Wednesday night, preceded by a few brief, light showers but not before temperatures reach well into the 70s.

Much cooler Thursday-Friday with highs only in the 60s to near 70s and lows in the 40s, even some upper 30s across inland Southeast Georgia.

The weekend will be dry and mild with a game temperature for Florida/Georgia on Saturday afternoon near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

TROPICS: Powerful Melissa is about to make a turn north, then abruptly northeast, hammering Jamaica through Tuesday, Eastern Cuba Wednesday, SE Bahamas Wednesday night and Bermuda by Thursday night/Friday. No local impacts and far east of the U.S. East Coast. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated evening shower NE Fl./Jax… scattered showers SE Ga. Low: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a brief shower late day/early evening. High: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cooler. 51/70

FRIDAY: Sunny. 46/67

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/73

