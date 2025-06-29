First Alert Weather: Daily showers & storms as we eye the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been another stormy afternoon

Some spots in Duval/St. Johns received 1-2″ of rain today

Spotty showers/storms linger until around sunset west & north of Jax

We’ll do it again tomorrow

Isolated showers/storms form late morning/midday inland

Rain will focus near I-95 & the beaches during the afternoon

This stormy pattern continues through mid-week

Low pressure will drift down from the north

If this low drifts over the Gulf or the Atlantic, it could develop into a tropical system

Any development would be fairly weak

Regardless of development, this system will mean an uptick in moisture locally

In other words,. July Fourth Weekend looks wet and stormy at times

More details to come.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Barry - a very weak system - is making landfall in Central Mexico Sunday evening

It will be moving inland and dissipating over the next 24 hours

We’re watching areas from the NE Gulf, NE FL & the W. Atlantic for potential tropical development late week

See details above

The next named storm is “Chantal”.

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, June 29 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. High: 92

TUE: Partly Sunny, Showers & Storms. 73/91

WED: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 72/92

THU: Partly Sunny, Showers & Storms. 73/91

FOURTH: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 72/91

SAT: Partly Sunny, Showers & Storms. 73/91

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/90

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, June 29 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️