First Alert Weather: A few more storms today, watching the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few more storms today and watching the tropics.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says roads are damp this Tuesday morning with some areas of reduced visibility and fog thanks to overnight showers.

Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid-90s later today with feels-like temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees.

Gibbs says a few afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely later with pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

We will stay hot and humid the rest of the week with daily showers and storms.

As for the tropics, a disturbance over the Central Atlantic remains weak and disorganized this morning. There is increasing potential for long-term tropical development as it nears the Bahamas by Friday and the vicinity of Florida this weekend.

The exact track of the possible storm is far from certain right now, especially since no storm has formed yet.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Shower/storm early, becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High 94/Low 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High h95/Low 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High 96/Low 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High 95/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 92/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 75

