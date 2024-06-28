First Alert Weather: A few storms will develop into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says a few storms are likely to develop into the weekend.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, there will be a dry and humid start to the day. Highs will reach the lower to mid-90s Friday afternoon, but feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected to move east to the coast with risks of localized heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

It will be hot and humid over the weekend with a few afternoon showers.

As for the tropics, a tropical wave is moving into the Western Caribbean and has some potential for slow development over the weekend, but it will have a lot of land interaction and stay far away from Florida.

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic has a high potential of development upon approach to and then through the Caribbean by early next week. This storm should also stay away from Florida.

Another tropical wave is currently moving west off Africa’s coast.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Hot and humid with scattered midday and afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. High 93/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 76

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High 94/Low 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/storms. High 95/Low 76

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 95/Low 76

