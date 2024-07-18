First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity continue, a few afternoon downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says the heat and humidity will continue Thursday with more afternoon downpours.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the morning will be dry and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Highs later today will reach the lower to mid-90s inland and lower 90s along the coast. Feels-like temperatures will be 100 to 105 degrees before any rain and storms arrive.

A few showers and storms will begin developing before lunchtime to the west to Jacksonville and spread east/northeast through the mid-afternoon.

A few late-day showers and storms will continue near and after the early evening commute.

Heat and humidity will continue into the weekend with daily chances of rain and storms, primarily in the afternoons. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 90s with feels-like temperatures of up to 105 degrees.

There are no areas of concern in the tropics.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few midday and afternoon storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like: 100-105)

TONIGHT: Rain ending, humid and becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 95/Low 76

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 93/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 92/Low 74

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 92/Low 75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 74

