First Alert Weather: Hot temperatures, more summertime storms this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking hot temperatures and more summertime storms this weekend.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Marithza Ross, there won’t be any rain this morning. Temperatures are already in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and there are high humidity levels.

A few storms should return later today in the afternoon with slightly more coverage than yesterday. These storms will stick around for both Saturday and Sunday, but the rain looks like it should get out of the area before the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game on Sunday evening.

Back to school on Monday morning looks like it will be humid and dry. Storms will be around for some neighborhoods in the afternoon.

As for the tropics, what’s left of Tropical Storm Debby should track over New England this weekend as a remnant low.

There’s another area to watch in the East-Central Atlantic. A tropical wave will move toward the Caribbean by next week. Long-range forecasts have this area developing, but it’s supposed to stay over the Atlantic. The next named storm will be Ernesto.

Action News Jax's First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few storms. High: 96

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 94/Low 76

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 92/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 93/Low 76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 92/Low 75

