First Alert Weather: More heavy downpours this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking heavy downpours again this afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says this morning will be dry and muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

Highs later today will reach the lower to mid-90s inland and the lower 90s along the coast. Feels-like temperatures will be 100 to 105 degrees before any rain or storms arrive.

A few showers and storms will begin developing before lunchtime to the west of Jacksonville and will spread east/northeast through the afternoon. A few late-day showers and storms will continue near and after the early evening commute.

Heat and humidity will continue through the rest of the week with daily chances of rain and storms primarily in the afternoons.

Scattered showers and storms are in store for the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

There are no areas of concern in the tropics.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few midday and afternoon storms. HIGH: 93 (Feels like: 100-105)

TONIGHT: Rain ending, humid and becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 95/Low 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 95/Low 76

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 93/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 92/Low 74

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 92/Low 75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 74

