First Alert Weather: Nice weather returns after heavy morning rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says nice weather will return after heavy morning rain.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, a slow-moving front produced heavy showers and isolated storms Thursday morning across the area. The rain will continue to move from west to east across the entire area through mid-morning.

In the afternoon, the area should dry and clear out, with a nice but breezy afternoon.

It will be chilly Thursday night with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s north and 50s south.

Gibbs says a prolonged stretch of nice and warm weather is on the way.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will give you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Scattered heavy morning showers, afternoon clearing and breezy. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71/Low 47

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 80/Low 47

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny. High 82/Low 53

MONDAY: Sunny. High 85/Low 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 87/Low 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High 80/Low 54

