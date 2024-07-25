First Alert Weather: Stormy pattern continues through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says a stormy weather pattern will continue through the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says there will be a few showers out and about this morning left over from the heavy storms last night. The rain will gradually fade away by the morning commute.

Simma also says it’s another partly sunny, hot and humid day. Showers and storms will get going around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Isolated activity is possible near I-95 but the focus for heavier rain will be just west of Jacksonville. The rain and storms will then drift back east into the evening and night.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Scattered storms will continue Friday, but Simma says it looks to be an inland push with the activity Friday afternoon.

A few storms will be around Saturday and Sunday as well.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 92

TONIGHT: Showers early then partly cloudy. Low: 74

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

FRI: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 92/Low 74

SAT: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 91/Low 74

SUN: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 91/Low 74

MON: Partly to mostly sunny with inland storms. High 92/Low 74

TUE: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 91/Low 73

WED: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 91/Low 73

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area