First Alert Weather Team encourages you to grab an umbrella for the morning commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team suggests you grab your umbrella for the morning commute as rain drenches our area.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking rain moving in during commute hours, and a few heavy showers are possible. Roads will also be wet and slick this morning.

There will be a lull in the rain in Jacksonville around midday or early afternoon, and a few showers are possible in the evening.

Scattered showers will linger into Saturday morning with another wave of showers developing in the late afternoon and early evening. Rainfall amounts will likely be 1-1.5″ in some neighborhoods through Saturday.

Sunday will be dry and breezy with highs back into the upper 60s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

TODAY: Cloudy with morning rain and a few scattered afternoon showers/iso. storm. High: 73

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated shower overnight. Low: 59

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers in the morning, secondary wave in the late afternoon/ early evening. Breezy. High 78/Low 59

SUN: Becoming partly sunny & breezy. High 69/Low 54

MON: Partly sunny. High 73/Low 50

TUE: Partly sunny. High 82/Low 55

WED: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. High 80/Low 63

THU: Partly cloudy. A few showers. High 73/Low 53

