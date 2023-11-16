First Alert Weather Team monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 in west-central Caribbean Sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories for newly formed Potential Tropical Cyclone 22, which formed in the west-central Caribbean Sea on Thursday afternoon.

The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday, NHC said.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are occurring over Jamaica and will impact far Eastern Cuba, Hispaniola, and perhaps the far Southeast Bahamas by the weekend, Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, Haiti, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.