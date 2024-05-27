First Alert Weather Team says Memorial Day will be hot, humid but dry for activities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says it’s going to be a hot Memorial Day.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures will rise to the lower to mid-90s again this afternoon inland and in the lower 90s all across the coast. It will also be dry for any Memorial Day plans.

Bedenbaugh says an evening storm is possible in Southeast Georgia near or after sunset. A few storms might also continue through the Tuesday morning commute.

Highs on Tuesday will once again be in the lower to mid-90s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Shower/storm possible north of I-10. LOW: 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated shower/storm. High 94/Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 91/Low 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 88/Low 71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 88/Low 67

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. High 86/Low 69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. High 87/Low 67

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 27, 2024

