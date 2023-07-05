Heat advisory in effect for all local counties except Pierce and Ware counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather team is tracking another warm muggy day and a heat advisory for most local counties.

According to Action News Jax meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, a heat advisory will be in effect for all Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties except Ware County and Pierce County. The advisory will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to quickly rise to the 90s before lunchtime, and highs will reach the lower to mid-90s across the area this afternoon. However, due to the humidity, temperatures will feel like 105 to 110. People who work outside are encouraged to take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.

As for the ocean, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

A few afternoon storms will potentially develop around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Showers are expected to form around the same time tomorrow and Friday as well. Highs will stay in the lower to mid-90s, and temperatures will continue to feel like 100 to 105 through the weekend.

Temperatures like this warrant keeping a close eye on signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The CDC provides a comprehensive list of symptoms and steps to take if you see someone suffering from either illness, which can be found HERE.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the temperatures and update you throughout the day.

