Heat advisory in effect for most of Northeast Florida Tuesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says there is a heat advisory that will be in effect Tuesday across Northeast Florida.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in all Northeast Florida counties except Putnam County. However, Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says residents in Putnam County should still take precautions, as it will still be hot and humid there.

Areas under the heat advisory are expected to reach temperatures in the 90s, but due to the humidity, it will feel like temperatures of 105 to 110 this afternoon.

Temperatures like this warrant keeping a close eye on signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The CDC provides a comprehensive list of symptoms and steps to take if you see someone suffering from either illness, which can be found HERE.

A person suffering from heat exhaustion may experience symptoms such as heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache or fainting.

If you experience any of these symptoms, move to a cool place, loosen your clothes, put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath and sip water. Get medical attention right away if you start throwing up, your symptoms continue to get worse or if your symptoms last more than an hour.

Heatstroke occurs when the body temperature reaches 103 degrees or higher. A person with heat stroke may experience hot, red or damp skin, a fast, strong pulse, a headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or lose consciousness.

If you experience or come across anyone with these symptoms, call 911 immediately. Move the person to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Do not give the person anything to drink.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the temperatures and update you throughout the day.

