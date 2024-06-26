Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon at coast, more showers and storms on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says a Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon along the coast before more showers and storms move in.

The Heat Advisory will last from noon to 7 p.m. for most neighborhoods east of Highway 301 to the beaches in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia for feels-like temperatures approaching 105-110 degrees.

Actual temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s in Northeast Florida. It will be coolest along the beaches and warmest inland. A few neighborhoods in inland Southeast Georgia may approach 100 degrees.

A few afternoon and evening storms will develop with the risks of localized heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Similar weather patterns will characterize the rest of the workweek with heat, humidity and daily chances for a few storms.

As for the tropics, a tropical wave moving into the Southeast Caribbean has some potential for slow development over the Western Caribbean by late week and into the weekend, but it should stay far from Florida.

A tropical wave that is moving off the coast of Africa has some potential for possible longer-range development a little either way of July 4. It’s too early to determine a location where the storm may develop.

TODAY: Hot and humid with a few afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 96

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lingering shower/storm early. LOW: 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 95/Low 74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 93/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 93/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 76

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High 94/Low 75

