Heat warnings in effect again today throughout local counties as students head back to school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says that extreme heat warnings and heat advisories will be in effect today throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

According to Action News Jax meteorologists Garrett Bedebaugh and Corey Simma, an excessive heat warning will affect most of coastal Northeast Florida today, and heat advisories will affect inland Northeast Florida and portions of Southeast Georgia. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with feels-like temperatures reaching 110 to 113.

An isolated storm is possible between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but most neighborhoods will stay dry.

The heat will continue into Friday and the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temperatures at 105 to 110+.

However, for today, Bedenbaugh and Simma say that the excessive heat warning doesn’t extend to Nassau County. It is under a heat advisory instead, which is still very warm, but it is not as hot. It will still have a feels like temperature of 110.

Meanwhile, Ware, Pierce and Brantley counties aren’t under heat advisories today. The weather will still be hot but not as hot as other counties.

If you live in the Jacksonville area, cooling stations will open today at noon throughout the city to help residents escape the extreme heat. You can find more information on the JaxReady website and app.

Temperatures like this warrant keeping a close eye on signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The CDC provides a comprehensive list of symptoms and steps to take if you see someone suffering from either illness, which can be found HERE.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the temperatures and update you throughout the day.

