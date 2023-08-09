Heat warnings in effect throughout Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect again today throughout Georgia and Northeast Florida.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Action News Jax Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, an excessive heat warning is in effect for Northeast Florida and coastal Georgia. Inland is slightly cooler in Southeast Georgia, as it is only under a heat advisory.

Gibbs says that although it won’t be as hot a yesterday, the weather is still rather hot and humid. The high is expected to reach the upper 90s in some area, but due to the humidity, it will feel like around 105 to 110 degrees.

Read: JSO investigating after body found floating in pond on Jacksonville’s Northside

Isolated storms are expected to provide some relief this afternoon in a few spots, but it’s supposed to get hot again tomorrow. Another excessive heat warning is likely for Thursday.

If you live in the Jacksonville area, cooling stations will open today at noon throughout the city to help residents escape the extreme heat. You can find more information on the JaxReady website and app.

Temperatures like this warrant keeping a close eye on signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The CDC provides a comprehensive list of symptoms and steps to take if you see someone suffering from either illness, which can be found HERE.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the temperatures and update you throughout the day.

Read: Kansas City police locate owner of ‘Abe,’ a giant tortoise

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.