Increasing cloud cover, showers for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking increasing cloud cover and the first showers of the weekend rolling into our area.

On Friday morning, Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking some cloud cover with temperatures in the 50s in Jacksonville.

He says a few afternoon and evening sprinkles are possible along and north of I-10.

Highs will be back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon, and the pollen count will remain high as pine, cedar and oak trees continue to bloom

Showers will increase tomorrow and linger into at least the first half of Sunday.

The First Alert Weather Team is still tracking the potential for rain in Daytona Beach on Saturday and parts of Sunday for the Daytona 500.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Isolated PM sprinkle. High: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing. Low: 55

SATURDAY: Cloudy with light showers increasing. High 60/Low 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy, Light showers, shifting south through the afternoon. High 56/Low 48

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 60/Low 40

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 66/Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70/Low 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75/Low 43

