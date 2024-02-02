Mild temperatures expected this weekend, storm to roll in Sunday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking mild temperatures this weekend followed by a Sunday storm.

For today, the First Alert Meteorologists are tracking clouds to start the day followed by afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will start in the 40s Friday morning and will rise near 70 in the afternoon but will only remain around 60 to 65 degrees at the beaches.

The First Alert Meteorologists say the weekend is off to a nice start with partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

A strong storm system will move along the Gulf Coast by Sunday. Rain will spread across our local area around midday Sunday through the afternoon and into the evening, with everyone getting rain and even some thunder. Rain amounts should average at around a half inch to 1.5 inches.

Throughout the weekend, morning temperatures will be in the 50s and afternoons will reach the lower to mid-60s.

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Clouds to start, then afternoon clearing. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Well inland fog possible. LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 68/Low 43

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers developing midday and into the afternoon/evening. Breezy. High 66/Low 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. Breezy. High 63/Low 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers. Windy. High 58/Low 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 62/Low 39

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68/Low 40

