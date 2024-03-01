Mild temperatures return to Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia as rain moves back in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says there will be mild temperatures on Friday as rain moves into the area.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says Friday morning temperatures will be cool in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures should rise into the 70s in the afternoon, which he says is much warmer than Thursday.

A shower or two will stream onshore through the morning commute, but Simma says morning rain won’t be widespread. Rain, however, is likely to increase in the afternoon, and a few storms are possible.

Showers will continue Saturday, including for the Gate River Run, but Sunday looks drier.

Monday and Tuesday next week are dry before more rain arrives mid-week.

Temperatures will continue to be above average next week as well.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will give you updates throughout the day.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, AM Coastal Shower with PM Scattered Showers/Storm. High: 75

TONIGHT: Isolated Lingering Showers. Low: 59

SAT: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. High 74/Low 59

SUN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. High 74/Low 59

MON: Partly Sunny & Pleasant! High 78/Low 58

TUE: Mostly Cloudy. (Shower Late) High 78/Low 59

WED: Cloudy, Showers. High 80/Low 58

THU: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. High 76/Low 56

