Nice weather as pollen rages, weekend storms approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said nice weather is on the way before weekend storms, but pollen counts are sky-high.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma reports that it’s a quiet morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A dense fog advisory is currently in effect for South and West Jacksonville. Visibility is decent as of now in the Jacksonville metro area, but Simma is tracking any changes.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Thursday is projected to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Friday is also supposed to be nice.

The pollen count, however, is quite high as oak trees near peak pollen season. People with allergies should plan accordingly.

A cold front will move into the area late Saturday bringing rain and storms. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the threat of severe weather.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Nice! High: 77

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 56

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

FRI: Partly Sunny & Nice! High 77/Low 56

SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms Late. 63/82SUN: Showers Early, Clearing & Cooler. High 72/Low 61

MON: Mostly Sunny. High 69/Low 47

TUE: Mostly Sunny. High 72/Low 45

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. High 74/Low 51

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area