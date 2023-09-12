San Jose Catholic School closed due to storm damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — San Jose Catholic School announced that it will be closed Tuesday to clean up damage to the campus caused by evening storms.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the school’s Facebook page, there was “excessive damage” to the school.

The school said the day will be made up on Oct. 10.

Read: JSO: Woman hit, killed trying to help injured dog on University Boulevard

Read: Photos: Storm damage near intersection of Timaquana and Ortega Farms

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 San Jose Catholic School storm damage (JoAnne)

Read: ‘Brady Bunch’ house sells for $3.2M, far less than asking price

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.