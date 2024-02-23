Showers arriving Friday, a brief cool down on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says showers and cooler temperatures are on the way before a dry weekend.

For Friday, the First Alert Weather Team said temperatures started out in the 50s with a few neighborhoods in the 40s. There were also a few isolated, brief showers in the morning.

Scattered showers are expected to arrive around midday and will continue into the afternoon ahead of a cold front.

A secondary line of showers, and potentially some embedded thunder, should arrive near and after the evening commute. Afternoon temperatures should be mild and in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will be dry and a bit cooler with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Saturday will be breezy.

Mornings over the weekend will be in the 40s.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers arriving. Isolated late PM thunder. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Shower early, then clearing. LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 71/Low 46

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 65/Low 40

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72/Low 37

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78/Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 80/Low 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78/Low 58

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 23, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

