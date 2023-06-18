Talking the Tropics With Mike: May have quick Gulf development late this week

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm”

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season”

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide”

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur.

The European model is now joining the GFS model on possible Caribbean/Eastern Gulf low pressure quickly popping over the Caribbean to the Eastern Gulf of Mexico....

The combination of a fairly persistent cluster of t’storms over the Southwest Caribbean + an upper level trough extending southward to the Gulf may lead to a surface reflection (low pressure system) forming over the Northern Caribbean moving northward over the Eastern Gulf. Current indications are the low may move into Florida by Friday or Saturday, possibly as a tropical storm. So this will be something to carefully watch as this could be a quick, late “bloomer”. The pattern is already wet over Fl. thanks to the nearby upper trough & a tropical system would result in the potential for significant flooding. The location of the upper trough will/would ultimately be the primary steering mechanism of the low which looks - right now - to be northward up the east side of the upper trough.

Sea surface temps. are plenty warm to help with this early season development over the Caribbean/Gulf, mid & upper level moisture is high & through shear is quite formidable, the upper level trough might be able to actually enhance upper level diffluence (ventilation, so to speak) so as to enhance the system.

The strong & organized tropical wave - 92-L’ over the Eastern Atlantic that emerged off the coast of Africa early Fri. Often times in June, such waves don’t have much of a chance to develop let alone make it across the Atlantic given typical early season wind shear & ocean temps. that are usually far off their peak. *But* this wave may be very different....

The set-up makes sense given: (1) an early season uptick in tropical waves that have already been marching westward... (2) above avg. & warm ocean temps. over most of the lower Atlantic Basin (has cooled to the north)... & (3) the El Nino has just kicked in & is still strengthening (which may help to slow the season near its climatological peak in Sept./early Oct.).

92-L is continuing to show signs of organization while moving west & may become a tropical cyclone (tropical storm ‘Bret’) as quickly as within 1-3 days. Conditions are favorable for intensification into possibly a hurricane though the wave will encounter some dry air + pockets of stronger wind shear, especially upon approach to the Northeast Caribbean &/or Puerto Rico by the weekend. From there the wave should turn more northwest, possibly more northward moving into or near the SW Atlantic next weekend or shortly thereafter. It’s still too early to determine the movement much beyond late late in the week/ next weekend. At the moment - at least into next weekend - it would appear some troughing will remain over or near the Eastern U.S. The location of this trough could/should prove critical on the ultimate path in the long range.

Long range global models remain in fairly remarkable agreement with wave ‘92-L’ considering it’s still so early in the game & so early in the season. The European model has been weaker on intensity &, therefore, farther west (steered by the prevailing easterlies) before turning northward near Puerto Rico. The GFS model has been consistently strong with a fairly sharp turn north by late in the week into the weekend far to the east of the Caribbean & U.S.

So this is a “stay tuned” situation across the Atlantic Basin & don’t let the strong wave way out to the east overshadow the possibility of quick tropical development over the Gulf near Fl. by late in the week.

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

June tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for June:

Wind shear:





Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

2023 names..... “Bret” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Katrina”, “Rita” & “Wilma” retired from the ‘05 list & “Harvey”, “Irma”,“Maria” & “Nate” from the ‘17 list. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The brighter colors will expand rather dramatically by Aug./Sept./Oct.:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

The East Pacific (may see development by the weekend south of Mexico):

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:









Cox Media Group